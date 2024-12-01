Los Angeles

Pursuit of possibly stolen car ends in Inglewood

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

Authorities were in pursuit of a possibly stolen vehicle came to an end in the Inglewood area Saturday night.

The California Highway Patrol was chasing a black car through cities like Downey and Lynwood.

The driver was seen traveling at speeds over 100 miles per hour and weaving through traffic.

At one point the driver was even seen turning off the headlights.

The pursuit came to an end on the westbound 105 Freeway near Praire Avenue.

The driver was taken into custody.

