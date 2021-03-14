Police Chase

Pursuit Underway in the Long Beach Area

California Highway Patrol officers were in pursuit of a car in the area of Long Beach on the 91 Freeway Sunday night.

Newschopper4 was over the chase shortly after 11 p.m. as the chase traveled through Long Beach.

CHP said the pursuit began after several cars were seen traveling at high speeds on the westbound 105 Freeway at about 10:50 p.m.

The pursuit came to an end when the driver came to a stop on the side of the freeway at about 11:17 p.m. and surrendered to authorities after smoke was seen coming out of the back of the vehicle.

No further details were immediately known.

