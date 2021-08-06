Pursuit Driver Slams Into Utility Pole in High-Speed Rollover Crash

Three people were hospitalized and two others were taken into custody after a frightening crash at the end of a chase in Echo Park.

Video showed the car strike a curb before it launched into the air and slammed into a utility pole. At least one pole was knocked down and the car ended up on its roof.

The pursuit began in the Glendale area before heading south toward downtown LA. The driver led police on at high speeds through Atwater Village and Echo Park before losing control near Glendale Boulevard and Berkeley Avenue.

The car rolled over onto its roof and five occupants exited, surrendering to police shortly afterward.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics were called to the scene to evaluate the five occupants and ultimately took three of them to a hospital with traumatic injuries, according to Margaret Stewart of the LAFD.