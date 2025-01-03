3 arrested in high-speed chase in Hollywood and the San Fernando Valley

Three people were arrested Friday after officers chased a driver on streets and freeways in the San Fernando Valley and Hollywood.

The chase, involving people wanted in a robbery, began near Sunset Boulevard the 405 Freeway and continued into the San Fernando Valley and south through the Cahuenga Pass onto streets in Hollywood. The driver headed north on the 101 Freeway back into the San Fernando Valley and exited onto streets near the 170 Freeway interchange.

The driver stopped in a Sun Valley parking lot and at least three people got out of the Nissan Altima. Officers chased at least one individual into the service bay of an auto repair shop and came back out with the person in handcuffs.

Two more people were arrested at about the same time, police said.

Details about the robbery were not immediately available.