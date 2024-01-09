Stolen car pursuit called off after reaching high speeds in South LA neighborhoods

Deputies chased a driver Tuesday morning on streets and freeways in the South Los Angeles area before calling off the pursuit after it reached high speeds in residential neighborhoods.

The chase began after a report of a stolen car. Details about the crime were not immediately available.

The driver was northbound on the 110 Freeway leaving the Compton area at about 9:30 a.m. before traveling on streets and freeways through South Los Angeles neighborhoods. At about 10 a.m., the driver entered the East Los Angeles area, traveling at high speeds on neighborhood streets before authorities called off the chase.

At some point, at least two passengers were dropped off.

