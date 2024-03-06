The driver of a stolen box truck maneuvered through traffic going the wrong way on Pacific Coast Highway Wednesday in Malibu.

Police began tracking the business vehicle in the West LA area along the 10 Freeway. The white box truck appeared to have a Lowe's logo on the side.

Details about the theft were not immediately available.

Footage from NewsChopper4 showed the white delivery truck was traveling at a high speed along the Pacific Coast Highway. After weaving through traffic going the wrong way and narrowly missing other cars, the driver rear-ended another truck on the 101 Freeway.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The driver hit at least 80 miles per hour at one point along the wet roadways from the rain to move from the Malibu area to Point Mugu in Ventura County.

While an LAPD airship was still overhead, officers in patrol vehicles decided to discontinue the pursuit due to the rainy weather and slippery road conditions. The company that owns the box truck was able to track it using a location device, police said.

At about 12:30 p.m., the driver rammed the rear end of another box truck on the southbound 101 Freeway in the Thousands Oaks area. The two drivers appeared to sideswipe one another on the freeway until the stolen truck driver exited the freeway in Thousand Oaks.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.