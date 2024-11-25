Victim identified in deadly chase crash at Winnetka intersection

A woman killed over the weekend when she was struck by a driver involved in a chase in Winnetka has been identified.

Cristina David, 46, died at the scene of the crash Saturday afternoon in the San Fernando Valley community.

She was driving a Tesla westbound on Saticoy Street when her car was hit by a white SUV that was southbound on Mason Avenue. That driver, who was involved in a brief police chase that began after a report of an auto theft, ran a red light before colliding with the Tesla, police said.

A LAPD spokesperson said the chase lasted about one minute before the driver ran the red light.

David died at the scene. Items were placed over the weekend at a memorial near the site of the crash.

Occupants in several other vehicles in the crash were injured.

The stolen SUV ended up on its side.

The pursuit driver was arrested at the scene.

According to a 2023 report to the Los Angeles Board of Police Commissioners, there were about 4,200 LAPD pursuits from 2018 through March of 2023. About 25% ended in death or injury crashes.