Watch: Pickup spins and crashes into tree at end of San Gabriel Valley chase

A pursuit east of Los Angeles ended Monday with a dramatic spinout and crash into a tree.

The chase was in the San Bernardino County community of Montclair before heading west into Los Angeles County's San Gabriel Valley. The pickup, which appeared to have a damaged rear tire, began fish-tailing on a street in San Dimas before spinning and crashing into a curb and tree.

The driver's side door appeared to swing open as the pickup was spinning. Several items spilled from the truck bed.

Officers took the driver into custody at gunpoint

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The pursuit began after a report of a hit-and-run crash in the Montclair area. Details about the crime were not immediately available.