police chase

Watch: Pickup spins and crashes into tree at end of San Gabriel Valley chase

A pickup with a damaged rear tire slammed into a tree after spinning at high speed on a San Dimas street.

By Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

A pursuit east of Los Angeles ended Monday with a dramatic spinout and crash into a tree.

The chase was in the San Bernardino County community of Montclair before heading west into Los Angeles County's San Gabriel Valley. The pickup, which appeared to have a damaged rear tire, began fish-tailing on a street in San Dimas before spinning and crashing into a curb and tree.

The driver's side door appeared to swing open as the pickup was spinning. Several items spilled from the truck bed.

Officers took the driver into custody at gunpoint

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The pursuit began after a report of a hit-and-run crash in the Montclair area. Details about the crime were not immediately available.

This article tagged under:

police chase
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us