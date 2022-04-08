Pursuit Through Orange County Ends in Arrest in Aliso Viejo

Officers with the Anaheim Police Department were in pursuit of a white pickup truck through Orange County when it came to an end in Aliso Viejo Friday afternoon.

The F-150 truck was being chased through several Orange County cities until the driver was taken into custody on the 5 Freeway and La Paz Road in Aliso Viejo.

Police say the vehicle matched the description of the white truck seen in an attempted kidnapping of a teenage girl last week in Orange County.

When officers attempted to stop the driver, he fled and the pursuit began.

Police have not confirmed if the driver they arrested is in connection with the attempted kidnapping in Anaheim.

No further details were immediately available.