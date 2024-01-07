Five arrests made in Anaheim following chase potentially linked to armed robbery

Five people were arrested Sunday after leading police on a pursuit that ended in a parking lot in Anaheim.

Police attempted to stop a sedan believed to have been linked to an armed robbery. After refusing to yield to officers, the driver traveled through Orange County, snaking through strip mall parking lots and residential areas.

Ultimately, the driver stopped at a parking lot near the intersection of Euclid Street and Ball Road in Anaheim. Slowly, the five occupants exited the vehicle and crawled toward officers one by one as instructed.

Details on the possible robbery were unclear.

Law enforcement did not reveal the names of the individuals arrested nor did authorities reveal what charges they may face.