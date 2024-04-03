Some of Yelp's top ramen spots are in LA County. See the list

Yelp has released its top 100 ramen spots in California. Lucky for us who live in Southern California, some of the best ramen restaurants are located in Los Angeles County.

#1. Susuru Ramen Bar

With a 4.9-star rating on Yelp, Susura Ramen Bar is said to be a “hidden gem” in Los Angeles. Fans rave about its pork broth and the classic ramen fixings such as pork belly chashu, wood ear mushrooms and the soft-boiled egg.

Susuru Ramen is located at 5179 Hollywood Blvd.

#4. RamenKoko

RamenKoko in Highland has a 4.7-star review on Yelp. The chefs cook their pork broth longer than 28 hours and customers can customize their bowls with vegetarian options as well.

RamenKoko is located at 7750 Palm Ave.

#6. Sen Noodle House

​​Sen Noodle House in Santa Clarita has a 4.8-star rating on Yelp. The restaurant goes beyond its ramen, and yelpers mention the “friendly service” and guidance from the staff.

Sen Noodle House is located at 18350 Soledad Canyon Rd.

#8. Moto Ramen

Moto Ramen in Culver City has a 4.6-star rating on Yelp. The restaurant is known for its appetizers such as chicken karaage and pan-fried gyoza.

Moto Ramen is located at 11172 Washington Blvd.

#10. Umigame Japanese Kitchen

Umigame Japanese Kitchen in Sherman Oaks has a 4.7-star rating on Yelp. The restaurant is known for its spicy miso ramen and black tonkatsu ramen.

Umigame is located at 13608 Ventura Blvd.

#11. Pisces Poke & Ramen

Pisces Poke & Ramen, located in Los Angeles, has a 4.7-star rating on Yelp. The restaurant is known for what the yelpers say is phenomenal food with a cozy atmosphere. Some of the fan favorites are the truffle salmon and purple rice.

Pisces Poke & Ramen is located at 5587 Huntington Dr.

#13. Iki Ramen

Iki Ramen in Los Angeles has a 4.8-star rating on Yelp. The restaurant is known for its A5 Wagyu ramen and uni mazemen. Yelpers say Iki can get crowded on weekends, but the wait times are bearable.

Iki Ramen is located at 6565 Sunset Blvd.

#14. Kaiba Japanese Ramen Sushi &Grill

Kaiba Japanese Ramen Sushi & Grill in Pasadena has a 4.7-star rating on Yelp. Most Yelpers say the service is quick and friendly. Some fans recommend the spicy miso ramen and not skip on its sushi.

Kaiba Japanese Ramen Sushi &Grill is located at 1713 E Colorado Blvd.

#15. Mogu Mogu

Mogu Mogu in Los Angeles has a 4.6-star rating on Yelp. The restaurant is known for its mazemen (broth-less ramen) and its special mixing along with eating instructions.

Mogu Mogu is located at 11555 W Olympic Blvd.

#16. Suban Sushi & Ramen

Suban Sushi & Ramen in Canoga Park has a 4.8-star rating on Yelp. The restaurant’s popular dishes consist of its creamy suban ramen, miso ramen and crispy rice with the avocado appetizer.

Suban Sushi & Ramen is located at 20911 Sherman Way.