Department Stores

Some Ross Dress for Less items are selling for as low as 49 cents. Here's why

After the end-of-year sales season, influencers take to social media to give tips on the best discounts in stores in the country.

By Clara Ramirez

Getty Images

Ross Dress for Less discount stores started the clearance season this week with some items reduced to a surprisingly low price of 49 cents.

On Monday, the company announced on its social networks that “the biggest sales of the year are already in stores.” Dozens of influencers took to social media to highlight items they found for just 49 cents and give some tips for finding the best discounts.

So, why are some items dropped to just 49 cents? 

A spokesperson for Ross' Customer Service department said in a statement to NBCLA, “As a discount retailer, our stores markdown merchandise on a weekly basis. Depending on how long the merchandise has been in the store, items will reduce to a value of .49 (cents) or be completely out of the system.”

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

For this reason, after year-end sales, the company prepares to unload unsold inventory. But these discounts can occur at other times of the year.

Influencers showed on social media different types of items with such discounts, including cosmetics, clothes and house articles.

The 49-cent items are marked with a fuchsia label. However, it all depends on the store, and how lucky you are to find the brands you want with lower prices.

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, COVID, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

San Pedro

‘I'm very broken.' Mourning family pleads for San Pedro bar shooting suspect's arrest

Los Angeles County District Attorney

LA County to pay $5 million to settle alleged baseless prosecution of voting software provider

@kyleee.janee

Ross 49 cent sale! #january22nd #ross49centsale #ross49centsale2024 #ross #rosssale2024 #CapCut

♬ original sound - Kyleee.Janee

This article tagged under:

Department StoresRoss Stores Inc
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us