South LA Celebrates Opening of Its First Dog Park

Furry friends and dog parents rejoice!

South LA opened up its first dog park on Saturday.

Ross Snyder Dog Park offers accessible concrete paths, shade canopies, seating areas, pet hydration stations, drinking fountains, all-weather turf surfacing and much more, according to a press release.

LA Animal Services was present at the grand opening, providing free microchips and vouchers for spay and neutering services.

Downtown Dog Rescue was there as well helping schedule appointments for vaccinations.

Those attending the event enjoyed a fun day filled with goodies, treats for their dogs and a raffle to win a Ring doorbell camera.

“One of my top priorities is to continue to invest into our local parks, which bring much joy to residents of all ages but we can’t forget our furry friends,” said Councilmember Price. “This brand new dog park will provide a space not only for our dogs to play and exercise in a safe environment, but it will be a special place where pet lovers can come together to relax.”

The Ross Snyder Recreation Center is located at 1501 E. 41st St. in South Los Angeles.