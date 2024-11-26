South LA elementary school latest victim of series of burglaries and vandalism

Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Alberto Carvalho on Monday announced another break-in at a South Los Angeles school, saying it's a problem that has been an issue across the district.

The latest break-in occurred over the weekend at Wadsworth Avenue Elementary School.

Carvalho said the school has been targeted about a half-dozen times already this year. About 24 doors were damaged at the school and the culprit or culprits ransacked the building, causing more than $100,000 in damage, said Carvalho.

"Breaks my heart to see our schools become victims of burglaries and vandalism," he wrote on social media. "This morning, we learned that Wadsworth Elementary School was broken into, leaving students and staff to deal with the impacts of this infuriating violation. Schools should be safe havens for learning, not targets for crime.''

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Breaks my heart to see our schools become victims of burglaries and vandalism. This morning, we learned that Wadsworth Elementary School was broken into, leaving students and staff to deal with the impacts of this infuriating violation. Schools should be safe havens for… pic.twitter.com/pOgVBWQca1 — Alberto M. Carvalho (@LAUSDSup) November 25, 2024

Carvalho urged anyone with information to contact police or submit information through the district's Los Angeles Schools Anonymous Reporting app.

According to the superintendent, more than 170 break-ins have been reported at schools across the district this year. Carvalho said the recent voter approval of the district's $9 billion Measure US bond program will help the situation by providing campus improvements such as security cameras and alarm systems.