With possible mudslides in store, here's where you can get free sandbags

For much of the region, this will mark the first time seeing wet weather in eight months.

By Karla Rendon

While Southern California braces for its first significant storm of the season, residents affected by the Eaton and Palisades Fires are preparing for the possibility of more trauma on their properties.

Thousands of structures were destroyed in the two fires, leaving behind debris as the disasters displaced residents. Now, the remnants of what were once homes and businesses pose a threat to the public in the form of potential mudslides that could occur in the upcoming storm.

Ahead of the rainfall, which is forecast to begin Saturday and stay through the weekend, fire stations are offering residents free sandbags to protect their properties.

Los Angeles County requires residents picking up sandbags must reside within the community where they are picking up the resource. Proof of residency will be required upon picking up the bags.

“Please call the fire station/location listed for availability of sand and sandbags,” the county said on its website. “Please be aware: due to demand, sand & bags may be temporarily out of stock. The Los Angeles County Fire Department, Beaches & Harbors, and Department of Public Works are working in a coordinated effort throughout the storm to ensure supplies remain available.”

To see your nearest sandbag distribution center, click here.

