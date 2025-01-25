What time is the rain slated to fall in SoCal? Here's a breakdown of the forecast

Southern California is bracing for the first significant storm of the season and in some areas, the first rainfall in general in more than half a year.

The rainy season typically begins in October but for the Southland, it’s been particularly dry. The incoming storm, which is taking aim for the region from up north, is slated to bring measurable rain, mountain snow and frigid temperatures.

“This is the first storm in about eight months where we’re finally going to see significant rainfall and even some mountain snow,” NBC4 Meteorologist Shanna Mendiola said.

Scattered bands of showers are forecast to arrive Saturday evening, with the heaviest pockets of rain slated to arrive Sunday.

Timeline of forecasted rain

4 p.m. – system will begin to creep into the region from the north and west (scattered along Long Beach and Ojai)

5 p.m. – still scattered (will reach Los Angeles, Oxnard and the South Bay)

9 p.m. – precipitation becomes more widespread (reaching areas such as Santa Clarita, Irvine, Temecula and Malibu)

10 p.m. – the rain will reach areas more east and south (including Pomona, San Bernardino and become wider spread in Orange County)

12 a.m. – although still scattered, the rain is slated to reach more desert areas (Hemet, Temecula, Palmdale)

5 a.m. – pockets of rain move more east

“Nothing much until we get into those evening hours, so really light and scattered; Some folks not getting anything at all,” Mendiola said of Saturday’s forecast. Sunday is forecast to see widespread rain, with some areas potentially seeing thunderstorms.

Mountain snow forecast

This storm is expected to deliver the first blanket of snow for mountain communities.

Elevations of 2,000 feet and up may see 1 to 4 inches of snow

Elevations of 5,000 feet and up may see 7 to 12 inches of snow

As a result of the snow, a winter weather advisory will be in effect for parts of LA County and Oxnard from 4 p.m. Saturday to 4 p.m. Monday. A winter storm warning is also in effect for some mountain areas through 4 p.m. Monday.