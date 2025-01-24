Weekend rain ahead after 2 weeks of fires in Los Angeles. See the rainfall timeline

After more than two weeks of wildfires, Southern California is finally receiving some much needed rain as crews maintain their battle with the Palisades, Eaton, and more recent Hughes fires.

The rainy weather is expected to start on Saturday afternoon and continue through Monday. Sunday is anticipated to bring the most intense rainfall of the three days.

Much of the Los Angeles area should expect 0.5 to 1 inch of rainfall and 1 to 2.5 inches surrounding the San Gabriel Valley foothills, according to NBCLA meteorologist Belen De Leon. Rainfall rates will be on the lighter side with peak rates generally between 0.1 to 0.25 inches per hour.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The probability of rain exceeding 0.5 inches per hour, which is more likely to trigger debris flows, is low.

A flood watch was issued from Sunday afternoon through Monday afternoon for the burns scar near Malibu and the LA County coast.

The forecast is now the recent woe in an ever compounding list for homeowners in or near fire zones.

Charred hillsides stripped of vegetation do not absorb water well, creating the potential for flash floods and mudslides that can collect debris and wipe out structures in their paths. The extent of a mudflows will depend on the intensity of the rainfall, duration of the storm, and the amount of remaining vegetation to hold everything in place.

The City of Los Angeles issued an emergency order Tuesday morning in anticipation of possible rain in neighborhoods damaged by wildfires. Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a similar order Monday.

Los Angeles city leaders advise residents should prepare their home and stay alert for possible evacuation orders should new fires or heavy mudslides begin.

The rain will also bring colder weather with it.

"Highs will drop significantly with temperatures in the 50s and 60s, 10-15°F below normal," De Leon said. "As the storm exits early next week, expect a sharp drop in temperatures that could lead to frost and freeze conditions, particularly in wind-sheltered areas."

Snowfall is expected throughout the San Gabriel Mountains upwards of 4,000 ft. Winter travel alerts has been posted in the area warning drivers of the poor conditions.

"The conditions in the mountains will become very slick, visibility is going to be low because of blowing snow and strong winds," De Leon said.