SpaceX Launches 60 More Internet Satellites Into Orbit

One of the rocket's nine engines failed during the Florida launch, but the satellites still entered their proper orbit

SpaceX’s Starlink MIssion delivered 60 Internet satellites into orbit March 18 2020.

Southern California-based SpaceX has launched 60 more of its internet satellites into orbit, despite an engine failure shortly after liftoff. 

Wednesday's Cape Canaveral flight featured a Falcon rocket flying for a record fifth time. SpaceX chief executive Elon Musk said one of the nine main engines shut down prematurely during liftoff, but the satellites still made it to the proper orbit. 

The first-stage booster also failed to land. Instead of coming down onto an ocean platform, the booster missed and slammed into the Atlantic. 

This is the sixth batch of Starlinks, totaling 360 satellites, that SpaceX has launched in under a year.

