Watch: SpaceX rocket launch seen for miles around Southern California

SpaceX launched 22 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit on Monday night in a spectacle that could be seen for miles around Southern California.

The Falcon 9 launch took place at Space Launch Complex 4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. The rocket soared along the coast toward Los Angeles, leaving behind an exhaust trail that was illuminated by the sun against the darkening evening sky.

The satellites’ launch marked the 10th flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission, and is preceded by seven Starlink missions.