SpaceX Launch

Watch: SpaceX rocket launch seen for miles around Southern California

A falcon 9 rocket deployed 22 Starlink satellites with thousands watching via livestream.

By Veronica Garza

NBC Universal, Inc.

SpaceX launched 22 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit on Monday night in a spectacle that could be seen for miles around Southern California.

The Falcon 9 launch took place at Space Launch Complex 4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. The rocket soared along the coast toward Los Angeles, leaving behind an exhaust trail that was illuminated by the sun against the darkening evening sky.

The satellites’ launch marked the 10th flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission, and is preceded by seven Starlink missions.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

This article tagged under:

SpaceX LaunchSPACEX
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us