A Los Angeles-based animal welfare non-profit pleaded for food donations and financial contributions as its shelters, overcrowded with big dogs, are running out of food.

Officials with Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Los Angeles (spcaLA) said the group has had an influx of Huskies, Shepherds and other larger-breed dogs for the past few months.

“We’ve had a big summer with a lot of really big dogs, and honestly they are just eating us out of house and home,” said Miriam Devonport, the vice president of spcaLA, explaining the average weight of dogs that are in its shelters is nearly 50 pounds.

Devonport explained her organization does not have a national headquarters to rely on for additional supplies.

“We're right here in Los Angeles, and we've been here for almost 150 years. We need your help,” Devonport said.

The nonprofit, which typically needs 33 tons of food every year to feed shelter animals, is open to all types of dog food – dry and canned – as well as funding donations that could help purchase pet food.

Donations can be easily made by coming into any of its pet adoption centers during business hours.

The organization also has a wish list on Amazon and Walmart, from which donors can order and ship to spcaLA.

See here for more information on how to donate.