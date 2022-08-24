Spooky Season is Nigh. Will Inflation Scare Halloween Away?

Maybe you've noticed Spirit Halloween stores already opening in your neighborhood. But are people actually shopping in them, in this year of runaway inflation?

Outside a Northridge Spirit store, Erica Nunez reveals what she thinks will cost the most this year.

"Costumes, for sure. Because I have four [kids]," she said.

She snagged a creepy clown costume for her 6-year-old daughter, Jocelyn. But she's still got three more outfits to buy for her older children -- and those will be even pricier, she says.

The National Retail Federation says Americans spent more than $10 billion on Halloween stuff last year, and $3 billion on candy alone.

But that was before inflation had completely sunk its creepy claws into the industry.

Since Spirit stores are already opening, are people dialing back their plans?

"Everything's gone up considerably, and that's what I'm curious to see," Sandra said.

Saundra came for the props Wednesday. Not so much to buy -- because she's concerned about the prices -- but to window shop. Like everyone else, though, she'll jump on a good deal.

"No, I refuse to stop. Because the kids look forward to it," she said.

But why are these die-hard Halloween fans already in stores on Aug. 24, 67 days before they will trick-or-treat?

"Because all the good deals are early on," said Leticia Franco.

Dollar store chains, like Dollar King, can soften the blow, Franco said.

She says her Halloween budget of $100 to $200 simply won't go far enough at a big box store. So she came to Dollar King -- and saved a bundle.

NBCLA found a clearance sale there: 10 bags of Dum-Dum lollipops for a $1.50.

And if you're concerned about Halloween spending, look at the bright side: you've still got more than two months to get it done.