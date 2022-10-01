Man Fatally Stabbed in Robbery at Downtown LA's Santee Alley

A man was fatally stabbed Saturday during a possible robbery in downtown Los Angeles.
Two people are in custody in connection with the stabbing.
The stabbing was reported at 1:16 p.m. at Wall Street and Olympic Boulevard. The victim in his mid-50s was found unconscious and not breathing by arriving officers.
He died at the scene.
The victim was apparently in a fight with the attackers, who were taken into custody a short time after leaving the scene, police said. Witnesses identified the victim as the owner of a Santee Alley business.
The victim ran after the robbers and confronted them before he was stabbed, witnesses said.
Details about the victim’s identity were not immediately available.