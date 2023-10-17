Winnetka

Worker stabbed outside Jack in the Box restaurant in Winnetka

A stabbing victim was hospitalized following the early morning attack outside the San Fernando Valley restaurant.

By Staff Report

A worker at a Jack in the Box was hospitalized Tuesday after a stabbing outside the restaurant in Winnetka.

No arrests were reported in the attack that occurred at about 2:30 a.m. in the 6800 block of De Soto Avenue. The victim was hospitalized with stab wounds that are not considered life-threatening.

The restaurant was closed at the time, but the drive-thru was open, police said.

The victim was outside the store when he was approached by a man. A fight ensued after the employee told the man he could not go inside the store because it was closed, police said.

The attacker armed with a knife then stabbed the victim and left the scene, police said.

The attacker was described as a man about 35 years old, 5-feet-7 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds, police said. The man, believed to be a transient, wore dark clothing and carried a backpack.

Anyone with information on the attack was urged to call 877-LAPD-247.

