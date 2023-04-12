VAN NUYS

Standoff in Van Nuys Leads to Neighborhood Evacuation

A standoff in Van Nuys led to neighborhood evacuations.

A standoff in Van Nuys leads police to evacuate a neighborhood.

Around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday police attempted to serve a warrant on a parolee at large. When they arrived the man armed with a gun barricaded himself inside a home.

SWAT was called to the scene as the man refused to come out. Around 2 a.m. Wednesday they started evacuating nearby residents. The number of residents evacuated is unknown.

Vanowen Street is closed in both directions from Gloria Avenue to Woodley Avenue, according to the LAPD.

The identity of the man barricaded is not immediately available.

Police are continuing to investigate the scene.

