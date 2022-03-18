State and Local Lawmakers Urge Californians to Apply for Rent Relief

A California State Assembly member and a Los Angeles City Council member held a press conference Friday to urge California residents to apply for rent relief programs before the deadline passes.

Before March 31, 2022, any Los Angeles resident behind on their rent or utility payments due to COVID-19 related hardships, who makes 80% or less of the median income for the area, can apply for rent relief.

80% or less of the median income in LA is $66,250 for a single person and $94,600 for a family of four, according to a release from the event organizers.

The event was held at the Weingart East Los Angeles YMCA, and Assembly Member Miguel Santiago of LA and LA City Councilman Kevin de Leon will be in attendance alongside community partners, the statement said.

The YMCA has an on-site application clinic where potential applicants can get assistance filling out the rental relief application.

The clinic is operating from 9 a.m. to noon and again from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, March 18. The regular hours of the clinic are the same most Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Applicants must bring either a 2020 tax return, W-2 or 1099-G if they were unemployed; current paystubs, or proof of participation in a state or federal subsidy program.

Applicants can also call 833-687-0967 or go to this website to apply.