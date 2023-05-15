Stolen Car Pursuit in South Park Ends in Fiery Crash

A stolen car pursuit in the South Park area of South LA ended in a fiery crash Monday.

The LAPD says officers were chasing the driver of a stolen car when the driver slammed into a BMW head-on, causing the BMW to catch on fire. The crash took place on Slauson Avenue near the 110 Freeway.

The driver and the passenger in the BMW were taken to the hospital. Their injuries and identities remain unknown.

The pursuit driver was taken into custody.