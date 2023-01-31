Stolen Vehicle Pursuit Ends in Fatal Crash in Panorama City

A stolen vehicle pursuit ends in the death of two bystanders after a crash in Panorama City Tuesday night.

Around 7:45 p.m. officers from the Foothill Division received calls of a Grand Theft Auto. LAPD units immediately began a pursuing the vehicle and requested backup units as well as an air unit to help follow.

As officers followed the driver began maneuvering his vehicle in a dangerous matter.

According to authorities, the driver was actively trying to flee from police when they struck another vehicle.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The two people inside that additional vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene as a result of the crash.

The wanted driver continued to attempt to flee police but was ultimately arrested.

Officers used a use of force including a taser and a takedown to get the driver into custody. The passenger in that vehicle was also arrested with no use of force.

Both the wanted driver and passenger were transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

After they receive medical treatment for their injuries they will both be taken back into custody.

The LAPD requested the Mayor Response Team and the LAPD Family Unit to help provide resources to the victim's families and relatives.

There is no information on the individuals who died or the wanted driver and passenger.