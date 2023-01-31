Panorama City

Stolen Vehicle Pursuit Ends in Fatal Crash in Panorama City

A stolen vehicle pursuit ended in the death of two individuals after a severe crash in Panorama City.

By Chelsea Hylton

NBC Universal, Inc.

A stolen vehicle pursuit ends in the death of two bystanders after a crash in Panorama City Tuesday night.

Around 7:45 p.m. officers from the Foothill Division received calls of a Grand Theft Auto. LAPD units immediately began a pursuing the vehicle and requested backup units as well as an air unit to help follow.

As officers followed the driver began maneuvering his vehicle in a dangerous matter.

According to authorities, the driver was actively trying to flee from police when they struck another vehicle.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Road Rage 6 hours ago

Accused Road Rage Driver Pleads ‘Not Guilty' in First Court Appearance

Placentia 6 hours ago

Pregnant Mom Tries to Find Strength After Suspect DUI Crash Kills Husband, Daughter

The two people inside that additional vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene as a result of the crash.

The wanted driver continued to attempt to flee police but was ultimately arrested.

Officers used a use of force including a taser and a takedown to get the driver into custody. The passenger in that vehicle was also arrested with no use of force.

Both the wanted driver and passenger were transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

After they receive medical treatment for their injuries they will both be taken back into custody.

The LAPD requested the Mayor Response Team and the LAPD Family Unit to help provide resources to the victim's families and relatives.

There is no information on the individuals who died or the wanted driver and passenger.

This article tagged under:

Panorama Cityfatal crash
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us