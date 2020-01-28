In-N-Out Fundraiser to Support Family of Deputy Killed as She Helped Woman Cross Street

A fundraiser for a Los Angeles County Sheriff's detective killed as she helped a couple cross a San Fernando Valley street is scheduled for Tuesday at the station where she worked in West Hollywood.

An In-N-Out burger, chips and a drink will be offered for $10 in a fundraising effort hosted by the West Hollywood Sheriff's Station to support the family of detective Amber Leist. The fundraiser is scheduled for noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday at the station at 780 N. San Vicente Blvd.

The 41-year-old, a 12-year veteran of the department, is survived by two sons, one of whom serves in the Navy.

Can't make it to the fundraiser? Donate online.

The tragic chain of events that led to Leist's death began with her act of kindess around midday on Jan. 12. She stopped her SUV at the intersection of Riverside Drive and Whitsett Avenue in Valley Village to help a woman who fell in the crosswalk.

As she was returning to her SUV, Leist was struck and killed by another car.

Security camera video from a liquor at the intersection store shows a woman stumbling to the ground about midway through the crosswalk. Deputy Leist can be seen getting out of her car, stopped in left turn lane, and running to help the woman.

At a funeral service Saturday, colleagues remembered Leist with heartfelt messages about her kindness.

Amber had impeccable people skills. In fact, she possessed one of the highest levels of emotional intelligence I have ever seen in a human being," said Capt. Edward Ramirez of the West Hollywood Station, where Leist was assigned. "Amber had the ability to strike up a conversation with anybody. It didn't matter who you were, or what your lot in life was, she had a passion for people."