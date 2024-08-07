Norwalk

Store owner fatally shoots robbery suspect in Norwalk

By City News Service

Police respond to a robbery that lead to a deadly shooting in Norwalk on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024.
NBCLA

A man described as a suspect was fatally shot Tuesday, apparently by a store owner, during a robbery attempt at a Norwalk tobacco shop.

The attempted robbery occurred about 9 a.m. in the 10900 block of East Firestone Boulevard, leading to one of the suspects being shot, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

One of the store's owners said that his partner at the business was pepper-sprayed by the suspects, prompting his partner to grab a gun and open fire, striking one of the intruders.

The wounded man died at a hospital, according to the sheriff's department. His name was not immediately released.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Two other suspects fled the scene on foot, prompting authorities to set up a perimeter in the area, according to the sheriff's department. Some reports from the scene indicated that both were taken into custody late Tuesday morning, but sheriff's officials did not immediately confirm the arrests.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

NorwalkShootings
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us