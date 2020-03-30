Hancock Park

Three Killed in Horrific Two-Car Crash During a Hancock Park Street Race

By Staff Report

LAPD

Three people were killed in a two-car crash early Monday in Los Angeles' Hancock Park area that scattered debris across the road and knocked down a palm tree.

The crash was reported at around 2 a.m. in the 600 block of North Highland Avenue. At least one of the BMWs struck and knocked down a palm tree in the roadway median.

Video from the scene showed an engine was dislodged from one of the cars.

Firefighters cut the top from at least one car in an attempt to rescue occupants.

The drivers, all about 30 years old, died at the scene, said LAPD Detective James Dickson of the West Traffic Division. A man about the same age, who was riding in one vehicle, died at a hospital, Dickson said. A female passenger riding in the other vehicle suffered an injury described as non-life-threatening.

