LAPD

Street takeover crowd turns on fire hydrants in University Park

The Los Angeles Fire Department arrived at the scene to shut off the fire hydrants. 

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

A street takeover in the University Park area took an unusual turn as participants turned on fire hydrants, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. 

The takeover was reported at 12:30 a.m. at Jefferson Boulevard and Figueroa Street where water from at least two hydrants was seen spraying onto the intersection. 

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The Los Angeles Fire Department arrived at the scene to shut off the fire hydrants. 

LAPD said there was no evidence of a shooting but there were possible stolen vehicles. 

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

No further details were immediately available. 

This article tagged under:

LAPD
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us