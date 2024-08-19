Street takeover crowd turns on fire hydrants in University Park

A street takeover in the University Park area took an unusual turn as participants turned on fire hydrants, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The takeover was reported at 12:30 a.m. at Jefferson Boulevard and Figueroa Street where water from at least two hydrants was seen spraying onto the intersection.

The Los Angeles Fire Department arrived at the scene to shut off the fire hydrants.

LAPD said there was no evidence of a shooting but there were possible stolen vehicles.

No further details were immediately available.