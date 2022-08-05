Street Vendor Killed During Attempted Robbery in Gardena

A fruit vendor was shot and killed in Gardena late Thursday afternoon, and police are now investigating the incident.

The shooting took place on Rosecrans Avenue between Main and San Pedro streets.

When LA County Sheriff's Deputies responded to reports of shots fired, they found the man on the sidewalk.

That vendor was taken to the hospital, where he later died due to his injuries.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

According to authorities, the man was the victim of an attempted robbery. Two men are sought in connection to the deadly shooting.