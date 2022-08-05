Gardena

Street Vendor Killed During Attempted Robbery in Gardena

The vendor was found on the sidewalk on Rosecrans Avenue and taken to the hospital, where he died due to his injuries.

By Staff Reports

A fruit vendor was shot and killed in Gardena late Thursday afternoon, and police are now investigating the incident.

The shooting took place on Rosecrans Avenue between Main and San Pedro streets.

When LA County Sheriff's Deputies responded to reports of shots fired, they found the man on the sidewalk.

That vendor was taken to the hospital, where he later died due to his injuries.

According to authorities, the man was the victim of an attempted robbery. Two men are sought in connection to the deadly shooting.

