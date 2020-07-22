Stroll Through the Streets of Calico and Sample Culinary Creations at Knott's ‘Taste of Calico' Experience

Food lovers rejoice! The sold-out outdoor food and retail event, Knott's "Taste of Calico," has been extended through August 9 with extended hours on Fridays and Saturdays.
Here are the special event dates:
- Friday, July 31: 12 p.m. - 9 p.m.
- Saturday, August 1: 12 p.m. - 9 p.m.
- Sunday, August 2: 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- Friday, August 7: 12 p.m. - 9 p.m.
- Saturday, August 8: 12 p.m. - 9 p.m.
- Sunday, August 9: 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.
You will have to purchase a tasting card through the website or Knott’s Berry Farm mobile app in advance of your visit (one tasting card is required per person, per entrance). Admission will be limited each day due to social distancing measures.
Here are the prices for the event:
- Adults: $25 for 5 tastes
- Children aged 3-11: $15 for 3 tastes
- Children under 2: Free
The Buena Park theme park is closed due to COVID-19, but Knott's Ghost Town is open for the outdoor food and retail event, Knott's Taste of Calico. Guests will be able to walk through the streets of Calico and make selections from 23 specialty food and beverage options. You will also be able to visit local crafters and shop at certain unique stores.
Knott’s Berry Farm is following local and CDC health guidelines.
- Temperature checks for guests upon entry at the main gate
- Facial coverings required for all associates and guests while visiting Taste of Calico or the Knott's California Marketplace store locations and restaurants – masks are not required while eating
- Frequently touched surfaces disinfected daily and sanitized frequently
- Signage showing proper direction of travel and reminding people to practice social distancing
- Hand sanitizing stations and spaced-out seating throughout the event area
- All associates are screened using CDC guidelines before being allowed to work
- Associates trained on the importance of hand washing, physical distancing, and overall hygiene
- Separate entrances and exits at some stores with occupancy limited to less than 50% of the normal building capacity
- Queue lines outside of stores with six-foot markers