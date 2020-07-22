Stroll Through the Streets of Calico and Sample Culinary Creations at Knott's ‘Taste of Calico' Experience

Food lovers rejoice! The sold-out outdoor food and retail event, Knott's "Taste of Calico," has been extended through August 9 with extended hours on Fridays and Saturdays.

Here are the special event dates:

Friday, July 31 : 12 p.m. - 9 p.m.

: 12 p.m. - 9 p.m. Saturday, August 1 : 12 p.m. - 9 p.m.

: 12 p.m. - 9 p.m. Sunday, August 2 : 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.

: 12 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, August 7 : 12 p.m. - 9 p.m.

: 12 p.m. - 9 p.m. Saturday, August 8 : 12 p.m. - 9 p.m.

: 12 p.m. - 9 p.m. Sunday, August 9: 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.

You will have to purchase a tasting card through the website or Knott’s Berry Farm mobile app in advance of your visit (one tasting card is required per person, per entrance). Admission will be limited each day due to social distancing measures.

Here are the prices for the event:

Adults: $25 for 5 tastes

Children aged 3-11: $15 for 3 tastes

Children under 2: Free

The Buena Park theme park is closed due to COVID-19, but Knott's Ghost Town is open for the outdoor food and retail event, Knott's Taste of Calico. Guests will be able to walk through the streets of Calico and make selections from 23 specialty food and beverage options. You will also be able to visit local crafters and shop at certain unique stores.

Knott’s Berry Farm

Knott’s Berry Farm is following local and CDC health guidelines.