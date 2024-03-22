Student hit with gun in attack at Diamond Ranch High School near Pomona

A student was struck with a gun by one of several people who walked onto a high school campus Thursday afternoon near Pomona.

The attack was reported at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Diamond Ranch High School near the community about 30 miles east of Los Angeles. Video from the scene showed a scuffle in what appeared to be a hallway or common area.

Deputies responded to a report that a "group of males" entered the campus armed with guns and assaulted a student, according to the sheriff's department. Deputies spoke with the victim, who said he was approached while sitting outside the school by a group that began arguing with him.

It was not immediately clear whether the individuals were associated with the school.

"During the argument, one suspect produced a firearm and struck the victim with the frame of the gun," the sheriff's department said in a statement. "The suspects then fled the school grounds prior to the arrival of responding deputies. The victim suffered minor injuries from the altercation."

No arrests were reported.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Walnut/Diamond Bar Sheriff’s Station at 626-913-1715.