Student hospitalized in stabbing at Nogales High School in La Puente

A student was hospitalized Monday after a stabbing that stemmed from a dispute with a classmate at Nogales High School in La Puente.

Deputies responded to the campus in the 400 block of Nogales Street at about 10 a.m. after a student armed with a knife stabbed another student in the boys restroom, according to a statement from the Rowland Unified School District. The school was locked down during the investigation.

The victim's injuries are not considered life threatening. The other student was detained.

The school lockdown was lifted later Monday morning.