Moreno Valley

Sheriff's Department Investigating How Middle School Students Got Cannabis-Laced Gummies

The four students fell ill about noon Wednesday at Sunnymead Middle School on Eucalyptus Avenue.

By City News Service

Getty Images

An investigation was underway today to ascertain how four students at a Moreno Valley middle school obtained marijuana-laced snacks that caused them to become ill.

"This is an active investigation and deputies are still investigating the incident to determine the origin of the substance and if any criminal acts were committed,'' Riverside County sheriff's Sgt. Jerry Franchville said.

The four students fell ill about noon Wednesday at Sunnymead Middle School on Eucalyptus Avenue.

County fire crews were called to the location and paramedics rendered treatment at the scene.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Franchville said authorities soon confirmed the students had consumed "marijuana-infused gummies.''
  

Three of the four victims were taken to nearby Riverside University Medical Center by ambulance for further evaluation, while one boy declined to be transported, according to officials.

Franchville said the students "are expected to make full recoveries.''

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, COVID, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

Los Angeles 19 mins ago

A Mask Mandate May Be Coming Back to LA County Amid ‘High' COVID Activity

New Year's Eve 1 hour ago

Airbnb is Banning Certain One-Night Bookings in LA for New Year's Eve. Here's Why

A spokeswoman for the Moreno Valley Unified School District declined Wednesday to disclose any details regarding the circumstances behind the incident, saying only that the juveniles "did consume something.''

"While marijuana is legal for adults to possess in California ... it is still illegal for children to smoke or use marijuana recreationally,'' Franchville said. "Marijuana must be stored where children do not have access to it.''

A similar incident occurred in May at an elementary school in Perris, where five children required medical attention after consuming marijuana-packed snacks that a student had brought to the campus.

Anyone with information about the most recent occurrence at Sunnymead Middle School was asked to contact the sheriff's Moreno Valley station at 951-486-6700.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Moreno ValleyCaliforniaSouthern Californiamarijuanacannabis
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us