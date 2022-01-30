Super Bowl FAQ: Kickoff Time, Rams and Bengals History, Halftime Show and More

The stage is set for Super Bowl LVI after two thrilling conference championship games saw the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams advance in what has been a wild NFL postseason.

Here's what to know when the two teams meet Feb. 13.

Where is the Super Bowl?

Super Bowl LVI will be at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, which opened in 2020. This will be the first Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium.

When is the Super Bowl kickoff?

Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. California time (6:30 p.m. ET) on Sunday Feb. 13. The game is one week later than usual because the NFL went to an 18-week schedule this year, adding one week to the season.

Who is playing in the Super Bowl?

The NFC Champion Los Angeles Rams take on the AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. The Rams defeated the San Francisco 49ers in the conference championship game. The Bengals upset the Kansas City Chiefs on the road to claim the AFC title, their first in more than three decades.

How many times have the Bengals been to the Super Bowl?

The Bengals have played in two Super Bowls, losing twice to the San Francisco 49ers. They lost Super Bowl XVI, 26-21, marking San Francisco quarterback Joe Montana’s first Super Bowl win. In Super Bowl XXIII, the Bengals again ran into Montana and the 49ers, this time losing 20-16. The Bengals are one of a dozen NFL franchises that have never won a Super Bowl.

How many times have the Rams been to the Super Bowl?

Four. The Rams first Super Bowl appearance was in 1980 at the Rose Bowl, where they lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers. After moving to St. Louis after the 1994 NFL season, the Rams won Super Bowl XXXIV, 23-16, over the Tennessee Titans. They lost to the New England Patriots, 20-17, in Super Bowl XXXVI. The Rams moved back to Los Angeles for the 2016 season and appeared in Super Bowl LIII, when they again ran into Tom Brady and the Patriots, losing 13-3.

Who is performing in the Super Bowl halftime show?

It is star power times five. Viewers will be treated to performances from Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar.

How can I watch the Super Bowl?

Super Bowl LVI will be broadcast live on NBC. The game will stream live on Peacock or the NBC Sports app. Watch the Spanish-language broadcast on Telemundo.

Who is singing the Super Bowl National Anthem?

The Super Bowl National Anthem performer has yet to be announced.