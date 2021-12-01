Superheroes Land in LA to Surprise 5-Year-Old Boy With Stage 4 Cancer

Superheroes, assemble.

Santalorian and his helper were handing out gifts to a small but mighty superhero 5-year-old who's been kicking cancer's butt in the South Bay.

Maurice, a 5-year-old from Hawthorne, has been battling a rare cancerous tumor called Alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma. He was diagnosed at age 3, and since the tumor spread to his neck, jaw, lower cranium and mandible.

He had his last chemo treatment in December 2020. Despite defeating cancer, he will have to take medication for the rest of his life.

But Maurice doesn't let the evil in the world get him down.

He and his family organized a "blankie" drive, asking for donations of new extra-soft blankets, nonslip socks, and beanies to help other children with cancer.

Superheroes Santalorian (based on Star Wars ‘Mandalorian’ -Yuri Williams) and Santa’s Helper took note of Maurice's goodwill and decided to surprise the 5-year-old and his sister Analiah with gifts.

Yuri Williams and Rodney Smith, Jr., the duo behind the superhero capes, have a goal of traveling 17,000 miles and all 50 states to spread cheer to children, veterans, those with special needs and homeless people.

"I lost my mother to cancer in 2009 and this is the way I give back to humanity and just keeping her name alive by doing this," Williams said.