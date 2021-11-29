Lottery

Lucky Lottery Ticket Worth a Whopping $38M Sold in Santa Clarita

The $38 million winning SuperLotto Plus jackpot ticket wasn't the only big winner over Thanksgiving weekend in California.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Two people who bought lottery tickets in California have a lot more to be thankful for after multimillion-dollar wins over Thanksgiving weekend. 

Someone who purchased a ticket in Santa Clarita hit the SuperLotto Plus jackpot prize of $38 million. The ticket matching all six numbers — -11-27-31-36, Mega number 22 — was sold at Plum Canyon Shell at 19161 Skyline Ranch Road.

The fuel station will receive $190,000 for selling the winning ticket.

In Sacramento, a winning Powerball ticket worth more than $1.67 million was sold at Lichine’s Liquor & Deli. Lichine’s will receive more than $8,000 for selling the ticket matching five numbers and missing the Mega number — 8-32-55-64-66, Mega 10. 

The winners were not identified in a release from the state lottery office. It was not immediately clear whether anyone claimed the prizes. 

