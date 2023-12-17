northridge

Superlotto Plus ticket worth $23 million sold in Northridge

By Karla Rendon

One lucky lottery player in the San Fernando Valley became significantly richer overnight after a Superlotto Plus ticket worth $23 million was sold in the area.

The California Lottery said a single ticket matching all six winning numbers in Saturday’s drawing was sold at a market in Northridge. The numbers drawn were 3, 6, 12, 17, 29, 10 and the Mega number was 20.

According to the lottery’s website, the lucky ticket was sold at Copacabana Market, which is located at 9643 Reseda Blvd. It is unclear how much the retailer will earn for selling the ticket.

A ticket matching five numbers, but missing the Mega number, was sold at a Circle K on Weir Canyon Road in Anaheim, the California Lottery said. That ticket is worth about $35,000.

Superlotto Plus’ next drawing will be on Wednesday.

