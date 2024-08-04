Shootings

LAPD releases surveillance photos of suspects wanted in Johnny Wactor's shooting death

The "General Hospital" actor was shot and killed while trying to stop a trio from stealing his car's catalytic converter.

By Karla Rendon

The Los Angeles Police Department released new surveillance photos of the individuals believed to have been involved in the shooting death of “General Hospital” actor Johnny Wactor.

The image shows three people dressed in hooded sweatshirts surrounding a black car. A second image shows the same black car seemingly leaving the scene.

Police said they hope these new images help lead to the identification of those who shot and killed Wactor in late May. According to law enforcement, the shooting took place around 3:25 a.m. on the 1200 block of Hope Street. There, the actor had ended his shift as a bartender at a nearby bar and was walking to his car when he saw a group of men trying to steal his catalytic converter.

While trying to stop the theft, Wactor was shot and killed. The assailants fled northbound on Hope Street.

"I just don't understand what a senseless coward act by that person," Scarlett Wactor, the victim's mother, told NBC4 after the shooting.

According to LAPD, one of the suspects has a tattoo above their left eye and on their right cheek.  They left the area in a black 2018 Infiniti Q50 that was stolen.

Anyone who recognizes the individuals in the images or who has information on the case is encouraged to contact LAPD’s Central Bureau Homicide at 213-996-4142. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

