Suspect arrested in fatal shootings of young couple and teen in Harbor City and San Pedro

A 20-year-old man has been arrested in three fatal shootings in the Harbor City and San Pedro areas.

Dion Johnson was arrested in the Sept. 4 killing of a young couple in Harbor City and the Sept. 30 shooting death of a 17-year-old boy in San Pedro. Deputy District Attorney Bobby Grace said the suspect was charged with three counts of murder and five counts of attempted murder.

The victims include Carlos Loera, 21, and Ashley Guzman, 18, who were shot and killed in the 1000 block of 253rd Street in Harbor City. Their 1-year-old child was also struck by the gunfire but survived.

At a Thursday news conference to announce the arrest, police said the child's car seat likely slowed the bullet's velocity, possibly limiting the severity of the injuries.

The shooting was reported at about 6:30 p.m. The shooter approached a vehicle occupied by the three victims and fired several shots at them, police said.

Loera died at the scene and Guzman died at a hospital. The child was treated at a hospital and released to family members.

On Sept. 30, Joseph Saldana, 17, was shot and killed in the 1200 block of North Park Western Drive in San Pedro. Saldana was shot about 11:30 p.m. that day outside a house party at a residence in the 1200 block of North Park Western Drive.

"Joseph was an innocent victim who was visiting family when his life was tragically taken," said family member Monique Vasquez during Thursday's news conference. "He was a sweet and loving boy who lit up a room with his beautiful smile.

"He had his entire life in front of him, and it was stripped away by a senseless act of violence."

Joseph had just graduated form high school and was pin the process of starting college and his first job, Vasquez said.

"The harm that these crimes have caused cannot be understated," said LAPD Deputy Chief Emada E. Tingirides.

Saldana was with three other people when one or more shooters approached them and opened fire, the LAPD said.

Saldana died at the scene. The other victims, apparently in their early 20s, were hospitalized in stable condition, according to police.