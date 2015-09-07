Documented Gang Member Wanted in Murder of Man Outside Laguna Niguel Pub

Sheriff's homicide detectives were searching for a documented gang member in connection with a late-night, fatal stabbing outside a Laguna Niguel pub.

Craig Tanber, 37, was tied to the murder of 22-year-old Shayan Mazroei of Laguna Niguel, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

Mazroei was stabbed in his upper body during a fight in front of Patsy's Irish Pub before 12:15 a.m., deputies said. His attacker fled.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His friends described him as friendly and said he would not have picked a fight.

Deputies said evidence collected at the scene led them to believe that Tanber was responsible for the killing.

"Tanber is a documented gang-member with a significant criminal history and should be considered armed and dangerous," deputies said.

He is described as a white man who is 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighing 190 pounds. He has brown hair, hazel eyes and numerous tattoos covering his body.

Deputies said Tanber is known to frequent Huntington Beach and the South Orange County area.

Anyone with information on Tanber's whereabouts was asked to call 911 or the Orange County Sheriff's Department.