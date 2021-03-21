Suspect Who Allegedly Shot Sheriff's Deputy Found Dead Inside Perris Home

A suspect who allegedly shot and injured a Riverside County sheriff's deputy was found dead inside a Perris home Sunday.

The shooting occurred at around 10:45 a.m. near San Jacinto Avenue and Bond Road, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. Deputies surrounded the neighborhood, brought in an armored truck and asked the public to avoid the area.

“Suspect is armed and dangerous and believed to be contained,” the sheriff's department initially tweeted. In a subsequent tweet at 1:04 p.m., the department said, “The suspect was located deceased inside a residence on Bond Street.”

It was unclear how the suspect died.

Sheriff's officials said there were no outstanding suspects and that deputies would remain at the scene for several hours to carry out an investigation. The condition of the deputy who was shot and information about what led up to the shooing was not immediately available.