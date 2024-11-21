Suspected burglar arrested during apartment fire in Panorama City

One person is in custody on suspicion of burglary after crews put out an apartment fire in Panorama City, according to LAPD.

The three-story structure fire was reported around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday in 9000 block of Tobias Avenue.

The suspected burglar and the resident appear to know each other, police said.

It took 44 firefighters about 30 minutes to fully extinguish the flames.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.