Suspected DUI Driver Crashes into Building in Downey

The man driving the vehicle was not hurt, and neither was anyone in the building, the fire department reported.

A motorist was arrested for a suspected DUI after he crashed into a building in Downey early this morning.

The crash took place at around 12:15 a.m. at 11221 Old River School Road, according to the Downey Fire Department.

Police said the cause of the crash was suspected DUI and speeding.

The driver was taken into police custody.

