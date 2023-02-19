Suspected DUI Driver Crashes into Building in Downey

A motorist was arrested for a suspected DUI after he crashed into a building in Downey early this morning.

The crash took place at around 12:15 a.m. at 11221 Old River School Road, according to the Downey Fire Department.

The man driving the vehicle was not hurt, and neither was anyone in the building, the fire department reported.

Police said the cause of the crash was suspected DUI and speeding.

The driver was taken into police custody.