Suspected Robber Who Was Fatally Stabbed After Shooting Man in Koreatown Identified

Ola Arogundade, 23, allegedly broke into an apartment Sunday and shot the resident, who then stabbed him, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Authorities Tuesday identified a suspect who was fatally stabbed by a man he allegedly shot during a robbery attempt over the weekend in Koreatown.

Ola Arogundade, 23, allegedly broke into an apartment in the 3000 block of Wilshire Boulevard about 5:45 p.m. Sunday and shot the resident, who then stabbed him, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Argundade died at the scene, the coroner's office reported. His city of residence was not known.

The resident, a man in his 30s whose name was not released, was hospitalized in stable condition, according to the LAPD.

The case remains under investigation, police said.

