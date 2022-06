The departures level at Los Angeles International Airport was closed to traffic Wednesday afternoon due to a report of a suspicious vehicle.

Traffic was diverted to the lower arrivals level during the investigation. The airport asked travelers to allow for extra time.

Video showed a significant backup at the entrance to the terminal horseshoe road.

Details about the investigation were not immediately available.

