Sylmar Hikers Rescued From Steep Terrain

A group of hikers, possibly a family of four, were rescued from steep terrain in Sylmar Thursday night.

Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters were dispatched at about 6 p.m. to the 13200 block of Parkland Court, in the area of Veterans Memorial Community Regional Park, according to the department's Margaret Stewart.

The area did not have any trails to allow ground crews to reach the hikers, so firefighters conducted two hoist operations to retrieve the hikers and bring them to a safe location, Stewart said.

It was not immediately clear if the hikers sustained any injures.