El Monte

Taco Stand Melee Caught on Camera in El Monte

Two arrests were reported after the confrontation between people at the stand and officers and health department inspectors.

By Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

A confrontation was caught on camera Saturday night at an El Monte taco stand where health department inspectors were investigating reports of un-permitted food vending.

The melee broke out at the pop-up tent stand near Valley Boulevard and Mountain View in the city east of Los Angeles. In a statement, health officials said vendors “became aggressive and physical” with inspectors and officers. 

One inspector was kicked and treated for injuries at the scene, public health officials said.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Kobe Bryant 3 hours ago

Feds to Name Likely Cause of Helicopter Crash That Killed Nine, Including Kobe and Gianna Bryant

California governor 4 hours ago

Republican John Cox Kicks Off a Second Run for California Governor

El Monte police said they are reviewing the confrontation. Two people were arrested, but details about the arrests were not immediately available.

NBCLA has reached out to the operators of the taco stand for comment.

Details about what led to the violent confrontation were not immediately available.

This article tagged under:

El Monte
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us