Taco Stand Melee Caught on Camera in El Monte

A confrontation was caught on camera Saturday night at an El Monte taco stand where health department inspectors were investigating reports of un-permitted food vending.

The melee broke out at the pop-up tent stand near Valley Boulevard and Mountain View in the city east of Los Angeles. In a statement, health officials said vendors “became aggressive and physical” with inspectors and officers.

One inspector was kicked and treated for injuries at the scene, public health officials said.

El Monte police said they are reviewing the confrontation. Two people were arrested, but details about the arrests were not immediately available.

NBCLA has reached out to the operators of the taco stand for comment.

Details about what led to the violent confrontation were not immediately available.